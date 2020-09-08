‘88 Counties in 88 Days’… Getting Gallia’s perspective

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County recently welcomed visitors from the Cleveland area who are attempting to shine a light on 88 counties in 88 days, as part of a series to take the “pulse of Ohio.”

According to a news release from 3 News in Cleveland, “88 Counties in 88 Days” attempts to examine the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, social movement and upcoming election.

“Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at 3 News in Cleveland Ohio, was planning to head out on the road this summer to provide a look at how each 88 counties in Ohio were preparing for the upcoming presidential election,” according to the news release. “The ultimate goal was to tell the stories of people who didn’t feel like their voices were being heard by those in Washington.

“While the election is of major importance to the state and nation, we are also in the middle of a life-changing pandemic and a historic social movement. Life has changed for everyone in Ohio the past few months and has changed differently for people in different communities across Ohio. What matters to one community is probably different in another.”

The visitors from 3 News/WKYC arrived last week in Gallia County.

“Our office received a call from Jennifer Littlejohn, market manager for Raised Around Rio Farmers Market, who filled us in on the project,” Amanda Crouse, executive director of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB), said. “The crew had already made plans to visit the market and speak with vendors and individuals at the market on Wednesday, September 2nd. She felt this was something the bureau should be a part of.”

A collaboration between Littlejohn, the GCCVB, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, City of Gallipolis, community members and business owners came together to speak about the community and the impacts of COVID and how things “have” or “have not” changed for them, according to information submitted by the GCCVB.

“Talking politics isn’t the easiest thing to do these days,” Crouse said. “It’s an extremely sensitive subject with all the changes and regulations we’ve endured these past few months, so I commend those that volunteered to help us out with this project. It was a good opportunity for us to get our voices heard; an opportunity we couldn’t pass by.”

The airing date is uncertain at this point, but the journey can be followed at www.WKYC.com/88.

Information for this article submitted by the GCCVB.

Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier speaks to 3 News/WKYC from Cleveland as part of its, “88 Counties in 88 Days” series. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-Ted.jpg Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier speaks to 3 News/WKYC from Cleveland as part of its, “88 Counties in 88 Days” series. (GCCVB | Courtesy) From the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, Elisha Orsbon and Jenni Swain speak to 3 News from Cleveland as part of its, “88 Counties in 88 Days” series. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-Chamber.jpg From the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, Elisha Orsbon and Jenni Swain speak to 3 News from Cleveland as part of its, “88 Counties in 88 Days” series. (GCCVB | Courtesy)

Getting Gallia’s perspective