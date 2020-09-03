‘Rock Hunt September’… GCCVB launches initiative, offers prizes

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio —The (rock) hunt is on, in Gallia County, Ohio.

The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) has announced its inaugural “Rock Hunt September” event which begins today, Friday, Sept. 4.

Each Friday in September, the GCCVB will release clues for the locations of two rocks, for a total of eight different rocks. Brightly painted rocks with a fleur-de-lis will be hidden throughout Gallia County. All rocks will be visible and will be placed outdoors.

Each rock will be individually matched with a prize. Week one prizes are a blue bandstand mug and a Gallipolis mug; week two prizes are Holzer ultra-soft blanket and a yellow bandstand mug; week three prizes are OSU gourd decoration and a 31 lunchbox; week four prizes are Holzer ultra-soft blanket and a gift card to daylight donuts.

When a rock is found return it to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, to collect the prize.

According to GCCVB Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley, “With so many people turning to outdoor activities we wanted to offer a fun way to travel throughout Gallia County. This event is also a perfect way for visitors and residents to be active while being able to practice social distancing in open spaces.”

The challenging clues will have you exploring Gallia County in no time, according to the GCCVB. Rock Hunt September wraps up on Oct. 2. Clues will be released on the Bureau’s social media pages @visitgallia and in Friday’s editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

This week’s rock hunt clue is as follows: “Welcome to Gallipolis from the shores of the Ohio River.”

Information submitted by GCCVB.

These young folks prepare for “Rock Hunt September,” a new activity launched by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB), which provides prizes and an opportunity to explore Gallia County, Ohio. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.4-Rockhunt-1.jpg These young folks prepare for “Rock Hunt September,” a new activity launched by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB), which provides prizes and an opportunity to explore Gallia County, Ohio. (GCCVB | Courtesy) Find the rocks with the fleur-de-lis and win prizes during “Rock Hunt September.” (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.4-Rockhunt-2.jpg Find the rocks with the fleur-de-lis and win prizes during “Rock Hunt September.” (GCCVB | Courtesy)

GCCVB launches initiative, offers prizes