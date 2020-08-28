The faithful flyers… RC airplane enthusiasts take to the skies

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — There’s something in the skies over Rio Grande, Ohio every Sunday and it’s not Mothman.

The Rio Grande Flyers, is a unique recreation group that brings radio and remote-controlled airplane enthusiasts together to share a passion for flying and fellowship.

Sundays (after church, around 1:30 p.m.), the group gathers in the large field across from the Bob Evans Farm where it has its own airstrip that members maintain for liftoff and landings, complete with a windsock to know which way the wind blows. The property is now owned by the University of Rio Grande though the group leases the section containing the airfield which is around the size of a football field.

Business owner Mike Dayton of Gallipolis is vice president of the group. When he was a young man he learned to pilot a Cessna airplane but maintaining his license is an expensive habit, especially with a family.

“I told my wife once the kids are grown up and gone, I’m going to start a radio-controlled airplane group…its been 13 years now (since the flyers began),” Dayton said.

Though Dayton said he has one plane with customized pieces that cost around $5,000, he and his wife Tiana have aircraft that cost as little as $200, and for those interested in drones, that price falls even lower. He stressed it’s a hobby that can be accessible for people no matter their budget, with the main ingredient being a passion for the activity.

In addition to take offs and landings, the club members also perform aerobatics to rival the Blue Angels, which all takes focus and the use of muscle memory to keep the planes in the air. Pilots usually keep their planes in the air around 10 to 15 minutes, maximum, because of the physical intensity and mental vigilance of maintaining the craft. The plans can fly up to 400 feet in altitude. One of Dayton’s planes can go up to 75 mph, with a 103-inch wingspan and has a carbon fiber frame.

On any given Sunday, visitors to the flyers’ airfield will find members under a canopy, enjoying hot dogs and chips, as well as conversations and flight time.

Wayne Saunders and his wife Ellen of Rio Grande are faithful members of the group, often found charging up their aircraft, including his model PT 17, used by the Army and Navy as primary trainers “way back when,” as Wayne put it.

The aircraft is an unmistakable bright yellow and, as Wayne explained, “You have to be able to see well to fly well.”

With COVID-19 keeping most folks close to home to explore recreational activities, taking to the skies without the reported, possible health risks of getting on an actual commercial airplane, does have its appeal.

Flyers President Russ Elliot said the group membership was once up to 16, but is now down to roughly five faithful flyers. Elliot said the group welcomes new flying enthusiasts and hopes to see the group grow in numbers again.

If interested in gaining your wings, show up on Sundays during flying time or call Dayton at 740-645-7508.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The gas tank is full on this Laser aircraft belonging to Mike Dayton. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3270.jpg The gas tank is full on this Laser aircraft belonging to Mike Dayton. Mike Dayton and wife Tiana prepare this aircraft for take off. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3272.jpg Mike Dayton and wife Tiana prepare this aircraft for take off. Rio Grande Flyers President Russ Elliot inspects his aircraft. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3273.jpg Rio Grande Flyers President Russ Elliot inspects his aircraft. The Rio Grande Flyers lease a portion of this field across from Bob Evans Farm to fly aircraft. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3282.jpg The Rio Grande Flyers lease a portion of this field across from Bob Evans Farm to fly aircraft. The plane on the right can go up to 75 mph with a 103-inch wingspan. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3285.jpg The plane on the right can go up to 75 mph with a 103-inch wingspan. Pictured from left, Wayne Saunders and Tiana and Mike Dayton prepare Saunders’ aircraft for take off. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3286.jpg Pictured from left, Wayne Saunders and Tiana and Mike Dayton prepare Saunders’ aircraft for take off. This bright yellow model PT 17 takes to the skies over Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3290.jpg This bright yellow model PT 17 takes to the skies over Rio Grande, Ohio. A radio-controlled plane in the distance passes over the Rio Grande Flyers airstrip. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3292.jpg A radio-controlled plane in the distance passes over the Rio Grande Flyers airstrip. Make Dayton and Wayne Saunders watch as Saunders’ plane comes in for landing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_IMG_3295.jpg Make Dayton and Wayne Saunders watch as Saunders’ plane comes in for landing.

RC airplane enthusiasts take to the skies

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.