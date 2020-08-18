Latest lakeside addition

BIDWELL — Construction continues at the 183-acre Tycoon Lake, though fishing and boating are still permitted.

Construction began in June at the lake following a lowering of the water level, precipitated by a small area of soil movement detected in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The parking area at the south dam and the boat ramp at the lake has been closed, following the reduction of the water level. Dam construction will cause the dam and boat ramp to remain closed for the duration of the project. Visitors to the lake have also noticed a new ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the ramp area that will accommodate five boats, with excavation work ongoing this summer. The ramp is closed, and a portion of the parking lot is also closed during construction. The courtesy dock was to be completed this month.

The work was in part funded by the state motorboat fuel tax and funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program.

Once the planned work is completed, the lake level will be restored to normal pool and the boat ramp will be re-opened.

ODNR anticipates construction and dam rehabilitation to conclude by the end of October.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

Information provided by ODNR.

