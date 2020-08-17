Returning to Rio

RIO GRANDE — Some students began returning to the University of Rio Grande over the weekend, moving into dorms and preparing to start the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 31.

Though Rio students have been engaged in face-to-face classes since July, those returning for the new year will see some changes.

According to information provided by the university, all resident students will be placed in single-occupancy dorms with one dorm designated as an isolation location. Students and staff have been provided a required facial covering, ultra-violet light filters are being installed in every building, additional high-point touch cleanings are being done several times of day, and classrooms have been reconfigured for optimal social distancing.

Earlier this summer the university and Rio Grande Community College announced the cancellation for the 2020 graduation ceremonies that were to be held Aug. 29, due to concerns over maintaining a safe environment. Students will have an opportunity to walk next spring during the May 8, 2021 graduation and all graduation fees are being returned

The 144th Commencement was originally planned for Saturday, May 9. That event was rescheduled to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rio’s Holzer School of Nursing also decided to cancel pinning ceremonies.

Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

