Meigs reports two COVID-19 deaths

OHIO VALLEY — Two people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting the deaths of two COVID-19 confirmed cases,” the release stated on Wednesday afternoon. “The first deceased individual was a male in the 80 to 89-year old age range. The second deceased individual was a female in the 70 to 79-year old age range. The Meigs County Health Department sends our sincere condolences to the families of these two individuals.”

In addition, on Wednesday, the health department also reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one probable case.

“Today’s cases of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 28 active cases, and 59 total cases (46 confirmed, 13 probable) since April,” according to the health department.

Additional information regarding Wednesday’s cases is as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized, this case was a previous probable case who received a positive COVID-19 test result.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Probable case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

