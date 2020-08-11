Supporting local youth

Loyal buyers and businesses turned out to support 4-H and FFA exhibitors during last week’s Gallia County Jr. Fair. Pictured is Mikenzi Pope, who sold her 260-pound Grand Champion Market Hog to Hoon Inc. and Grace Myers Excavating, Inc., representative also pictured, and for $15 per pound. Mallory Petro, also pictured, sold her 282-pound Reserve Champion Market Hog for $9 per pound to both the Wiseman Agency and Holzer Health System, representatives pictured. Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle, pictured in both photos, assisted with the sales throughout the day. (Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos)

