Sale of champions

The Gallia County Jr. Fair wrapped up last week with its livestock sale, allowing local 4-H and FFA exhibitors to display their skills in the show ring and sell their animals to buyers who returned to offer their support. Pictured is Reece Toler, who sold his Grand Champion Market Lamb to Toler & Toler Insurance, representative pictured, for $20 per pound. Also pictured Gracyn Clark who sold her Reserve Champion Market Lamb to Farmers Bank, representative pictured, for $21 per pound. Also pictured Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle and Senior Princess Sadie Cummons. More on the sale in upcoming editions and online at www.mydailytribune.com. (Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos)

