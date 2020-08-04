Miss Gallia County… VanSickle crowned, fair tradition continues

GALLIPOLIS — The 2020 Gallia County Jr. Fair is one which will be remembered for many reasons, especially for Abby VanSickle, of Gallipolis, who was named Miss Gallia County on the fair’s opening night.

VanSickle was joined by First Runner-up Erin Pope, Second Runner-up Emma Shamblin, Third Runner-up Emily Oram and Fourth Runner-up Taylor Huck. Pope was also recognized as Miss Congeniality and Shamblin picked up the Community Service award.

VanSickle is the daughter of Dale and Danella Newberry.

A graduate of Gallia Academy High School, she is in her 13th and final year of 4-H where she is a member of the Triangle and K-9 Korps 4-H clubs. She has raised and exhibited market hogs each year at the Gallia Jr. Fair and also The Ohio State Fair. Her most cherished accomplishments are winning Grand Champion Market Hog in 2018 and Past Showmanship twice.

She has represented the fair as Livestock Queen and Junior Princess. She has also participated in several other projects and won several awards. She is a six-year member of the Gallia County Jr. Fairboard and a member of the Gallia County fair relocation committee.

VanSickle is an employee at Silver Screen VII Cinema and attends Grace United Methodist Church. She is the 2020 recipient of the University of Rio Grande Jake Bapst, APG Polytech, Brent and Teresa Eastman 4-H, The University of Rio Grande Cheerleading, and the Gallipolis River Recreation Queen Festival, scholarships.

In her community she has been involved in: Gallipolis in Lights 5k, Relay for Life, the River Recreation Festival activities, Princess in the Park, The Hoop Project and Chilifest. She has performed at nursing homes and local schools, has worked with Special Olympics, cheer camps, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been working on her own community service project called “Cuddle Buddies.”

She plans to attend the University of Rio Grande this fall pursuing a career in special education and will be a member of the Rio Redstorm Cheerleading squad.

The remaining fair schedule is as follows (events subject to change):

Wednesday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Lamb and Market Goat check in and weigh in; noon, Miniature Goats (can check in one hour before show); 1 p.m., Goat Showmanship, show arena; 2 p.m., Market Goat Show (following Goat Showmanship), show arena; 3 p.m., Market Lamb Showmanship, show arena; 6 p.m., Market Lamb Show, show arena.

Thursday, Aug. 6

9 a.m., Horse Show (this is tentative and based on weather, the show was moved from Monday to Thursday), horse arena.

Beef Breeding and Dairy check in by 8 a.m. on Thursday.

10 a.m., Beef Breeding Show, show arena; noon, Dairy Heifers Show, show arena; 2 p.m., Market Beef/Beef Breeding and Dairy Showmanship, show arena; 3 p.m., Dairy Beef, show arena; 4 p.m., Feeder Calf Show, show arena; 6 p.m., Market Beef Show, show arena.

Friday, Aug. 7

9 a.m., 60th annual Market Hog Sale; noon, 8th annual Market Goat Sale; 1 p.m., 38th annual Tobacco Sale; 1:30 p.m., 62nd annual Market Lamb Sale; 2:30 p.m., 69th annual Market Beef Sale; 5 p.m., Holzer Health System Awards. All sales take place in the show arena, while the Holzer awards take place on the Holzer Main Stage.

The fair will end at 10 p.m. each evening.

The daily admission price will be $5 per day. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free.

Biographical information submitted by queen contest organizers. Photos and some additional information for this article provided by Dale Lear.

Abby VanSickle, 2020 Miss Gallia County, is crowned by 2019 Miss Gallia County Skylar Jones-Baker. Abby VanSickle, 2020 Miss Gallia County, is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and will attend the University of Rio Grande in the fall. Abby VanSickle, at center, was crowned 2020 Miss Gallia County. She is joined by her court, which includes First Runner-up Erin Pope, Second Runner-up Emma Shamblin, Third Runner-up Emily Oram and Fourth Runner-up Taylor Huck. Pope was also recognized as Miss Congeniality and Shamblin picked up the Community Service award.

