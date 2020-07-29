Latest COVID-19 update for Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — The respective health departments for Gallia and Mason counties are once again reporting new cases of COVID-19, while Meigs County is continuing to hold steady.

The Gallia County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday morning. The department said these cases are all active and not the results of antibody tests. The three new cases are contacts of current cases, according to the health department.

This brings the total number of cases in Gallia County to 48 — 45 of which are confirmed and three are probable. There are currently 4 hospitalizations. Of the total number of cases, 28 are recovered and 19 are active.

On Wednesday, age ranges in the 48 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 8 cases

40-49 — 8 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 3 cases (1 new case, 2 past hospitalizations)

80-89 — 1 cases (1 new hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

The Meigs County Health Department has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row. The department did add three cases to the recovered list.

The total case count in Meigs County is 24 — 19 confirmed and five probable. Seventeen of those cases are now considered recovered.

Meigs County previously reported a hospitalization in one of the 50-59 year old cases. Brody Davis, with the county health department, confirmed on Wednesday that case no longer hospitalized.

As previously reported, age ranges for the 24 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 past hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

The Mason County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COIVD-19 on Wednesday — bringing the total to 44 cases, 18 of which are active. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 45 cases for Mason County in the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 45 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 8 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 5 cases

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 8 cases (1 new)

70+ — 9 cases (3 new)

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 87,893 cases, an increase of 1,396 from Sunday. The daily increase is higher than the 21-day average of 1,320 new cases. A total of 40 new deaths (21-day average of 21) were reported, bringing the total to 3,422. There were 128 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 98) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR reported a total of 6,326 cases and 112 deaths. These numbers show 153 new cases and one new death since Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Also, as previously reported last week, the state of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, moved both Meigs and Gallia counties from a Level 1/Yellow classification, which is defined as active exposure and spread of COVID-19, to Level 2/Orange, which is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

