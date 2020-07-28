Entering the show ring

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia fairgrounds were busy this past weekend, hosting the annual junior fair breeding shows and the recognition of livestock queens and princesses.

This year’s Livestock Queen is Alli Runyon, who is joined in her court by Livestock Queen First Runner-up Sydney Greenlee. Senior Princess is Sadie Cummons, Junior Princess is Bella Roe with Junior Princess First Runner-up Cora Hines and Junior Princess Second Runner-up Kynleigh Waugh. The new title holders were joined on Saturday by 2019 Gallia Fair Queen Skylar Jones.

Exhibitors and royalty were all required to wear masks.

Results of the breeding shows were as follows:

Breeding Goats

Breeding Goats: Past Showmanship – First Place Justin Butler; Senior Showmanship – First Place Reece Butler; Jr. Showmanship – First Place Molly McWhorter, Second Place Jacey McWhorter.

Junior Doe – First Place Molly McWhorter; Second Place Reece Butler; Third Place Jacey McWhorter; Fourth Place Justin Butler.

Overall Breeding Doe: First Place Molly McWhorter; Second Place Jacey McWhorter.

Overall Breeding Buck – Molly McWhorter.

Breeding Sheep

Showmanship – Past Showmanship Gracyn Clark; Senior Showmanship Shane Stroud; Commercial Lamb (under one year) Gracyn Clark; Commercial Lamb (over one year) Shane Stroud. Overall Commercial Lamb – Gracyn Clark.

Swine Breeding

Past Showmanship – First Place Logan Deel; Second Place Skylar Jones; Third Place Colton Caldwell. Junior Showmanship – First Place Ava Green; Second Place Lane Deel; Third Place Paige Kemper; Fourth Place Zoey Detweiler. Commercial Swine – First Place Ava Green; Second Place Logan Deel; Third Place Logan Baker; Fourth Place Colton Caldwell; Fifth Place Skylar Jones; Sixth Place Paige Kemper; Seventh Place Lane Deel. Herford Class – First Place Zoey Detweiler; Second Place Paige Kemper.

Spot Class – First Place Lane Deel; Second Place Logan Deel. AOB Class – First Place Skylar Jones. Overall Registered – First Place Skylar Jones; Second Place Lane Deel. Overall Champion Breeding Gilt – First Place Skylar Jones; Second Place Ava Green.

The Gallia County Jr. Fair begins Aug. 3.

Information provided by the OSU Gallia County Extension Office.

Pictured is what will become a familar scene during fair week with young exhibitors, and their livestock projects, in the show ring, wearing masks. Here, exhibitors in the goat breeding show carefully watch the judge (also wearing a mask) while giving fellow 4-H members space. (Gallia OSU Extension | Courtesy) Pictured back row, from left, Livestock Queen First Runner-up Sydney Greenlee, 2019 Miss Gallia County Skylar Jones, Livestock Queen Alli Runyon, Senior Princess Sadie Cummons; front row, from left, Junior Princess Second Runner-up Kynleigh Waugh; Junior Princess First Runner-up Cora Hines, Junior Princess Bella Roe. (Gallia OSU Extension | Courtesy)

Exhibitors prepare for junior fair