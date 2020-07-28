Gallia, Mason counties report new COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — Local health departments in Gallia and Mason counties are reporting increases in COVID-19 cases while Meigs County holds steady for the second consecutive day.

The Gallia County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon. These individuals are not contacts of current cases or connected to one another, according to the health department. This brings the total number of cases to 45 — 42 confirmed and three probable.

The department also said more cases are being added to the recovered list, which is now up to 28 total recovered cases.

Of the 16 active cases, there are currently four hospitalizations — two of which are new as of Tuesday.

On Monday, age ranges in the 45 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 8 cases

40-49 — 7 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 9 cases (1 new hospitalization 2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

80-89 — 1 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

The Meigs County Health Department is not announcing any new COVID-19 cases in the county. The department has not reported a new case in the county since Friday afternoon.

Brody Davis with the health department said on Tuesday morning that there are now 10 active cases and 14 recovered.

As previously reported, age ranges for the 24 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

The Mason County Health Department reported 40 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, 13 of which are active. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 41 cases in Mason County in the 5 p.m. update on Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 41 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 8 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 5 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 8 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 7 cases

70+ — 6 cases

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 86,497 cases, an increase of 1,320 from Sunday. The daily increase is higher than the 21-day average of 1,314 new cases. A total of 38 new deaths (21-day average of 20) were reported, bringing the total to 3,382. There were 140 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 97) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR reported a total of 6,173 cases and 111 deaths. These numbers show 119 new cases and five new deaths since Monday at 5 p.m.

Also, as previously reported last week, the state of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, moved both Meigs and Gallia counties from a Level 1/Yellow classification, which is defined as active exposure and spread of COVID-19, to Level 2/Orange, which is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_Untitled-collage-22.jpg