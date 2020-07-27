COVID-19 cases increase in Gallia, Mason counties

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Mason counties both announced new cases of COVID-19 in their respective counties over the weekend.

Gallia County announced three new cases over the weekend. Mason County also announced three new cases. As of press time, no new cases for Meigs County had been announced since Friday from the Meigs County Health Department.

The Gallia County Health Department added three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 43. The department announced two new cases early Sunday afternoon. On Sunday evening, the department announced one more positive case. All three new cases are currently active, according to the release and are not from antibody tests; one of the three new cases is a contact of a current cases, two are not.

According to the health department, there are currently three hospitalizations.

On Monday, age ranges in the 43 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, were as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 8 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 6 cases

50-59 — 9 cases (2 new, 2 past hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 past hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 past hospitalizations)

80-89 — 0 cases

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

As previously reported, the Meigs County Health Department, on Friday, was reporting a total of 24 cases — 19 confirmed and 5 probable. Of those, 12 were noted as active.

As previously reported, age ranges for the 24 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

The Mason County Health Department has confirmed 38 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said there are currently 13 active cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 41 cases of COVID-19, 17 of which are active.

The Mason County Health Department said these cases should get “cleared up” after investigations and “were from other counties.”

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 41 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 8 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 5 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 8 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 7 cases

70+ — 6 cases

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 85,177 cases, an increase of 1,104 from Sunday. The daily increase is lower than the 21-day average of 1,296 new cases. A total of 37 new deaths (21-day average of 20) were reported, bringing the total to 3,344. There were 86 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 97) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Monday, DHHR reported a total of 6,054 cases and 106 deaths. These numbers show 359 new cases and three new deaths since Friday at 5 p.m.

Also, as previously reported this week, the state of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, moved both Meigs and Gallia counties from a Level 1/Yellow classification, which is defined as active exposure and spread of COVID-19, to Level 2/Orange, which is defined as increased exposure and spread, exercise high degree of caution.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

