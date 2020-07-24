Update: Infant shooting victim succumbs to injuries, new charges filed

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren have released an update regarding the investigation and additional charges which have been filed today from the shooting investigation of a 16 month old infant, which was originally reported on Thursday, July 24.

“It is unfortunate at this time that we report the victim in this investigation has succumbed to the injuries she sustained. As a result of these new facts, we have filed a charge of Aggravated Murder this afternoon in the Gallipolis Municipal Court, against the defendant Joyceann Louise Ruane,” stated Sheriff Champlin and Prosecutor Holdren.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_Tribune-11.jpg