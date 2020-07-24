Mother charged in reported shooting incident involving 16-month old

OHIO TWP. — The mother of a 16-month old has been charged in a reported shooting incident involving her child.

On Friday morning, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren released an update regarding the investigation and charges which were filed today from the shooting investigation of a 16-month old infant, which was originally reported on Thursday.

“Today, after an extensive initial investigation which still remains open and ongoing, charges have been filed in the Gallipolis Municipal Court for Attempted Aggravated Murder. The individual who has been charged in this investigation is identified as Joyceann Louise Ruane, age 25, of Crown City, Ohio. Ms. Ruane is further identified as the mother of the victim in this investigation” stated Sheriff Champlin and Prosecutor Holdren.

Sheriff Champlin further stated, “Currently, investigators with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to follow up on the investigation and at this time, we have learned that the status of the child is still listed as in critical condition. Our hearts are broken today as we continue to push forward and seek justice for this innocent and beautiful young child. I ask that you continue to pray for this little girl as well as our first responders who have worked and will continue to work this investigation.”

