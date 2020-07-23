Turning on the electricity… Electric car charging stations in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — The City of Gallipolis has installed two new electric car charging stations, with the hopes that they bring new business to the neighborhood.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” City Manager Ted Lozier said. “We realize right now there’s probably not a lot of demand, but we also realize that electric vehicles are becoming more and more common.”

According to Lozier, the stations were made possible through American Electric Power (AEP), which has been expanding electric charging stations. The City of Gallipolis applied to and received an award to install the stations. Because of this award and AEP’s support, the stations present only minimal costs to the city.

Lozier hopes that the stations allow more people to pass through Gallipolis.

“Hopefully it’ll provide yet another service to people coming to Gallipolis, whether just driving through seeing a place they can charge, or in the future,” Lozier said.

A car can be fully charged at a station in an hour, but Lozier expects that most people will use the station for 20 minutes to an hour at a time. Drivers can use an app through ChargePoint, a company that owns electric charging stations, to see where a station might be and what attractions might be around it. The charging stations in Gallipolis are located downtown in front of the Gallipolis Municipal Building, which is near the Gallipolis City Park, shops, and local restaurants. Drivers can also use the app to pay for gas and check on the status of their vehicle’s charge.

“Currently we have the price set similarly to what you would see in this region,” Lozier said. “I know that the closest charges right now to the ones here in Gallipolis are Athens, Huntington, I believe Chillicothe, and then Charleston. But we are charging…15 cents per minute or $2.25 per fifteen minutes charge…So essentially it’s $9 an hour to get a full charge.”

The charging stations were installed by local contractors and AEP.

“We knew that initially it would be a slow start, but that’s okay because we got the incentive from AEP,” Lozier added.

The stations are specifically located on 333 Third Avenue.

A customer at the electric car charging station in front of the Gallipolis Municipal Building on Third Avenue. (Ted Lozier | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.24-Electric-1.jpg A customer at the electric car charging station in front of the Gallipolis Municipal Building on Third Avenue. (Ted Lozier | Courtesy) The charging stations were installed by local contractors and workers from American Electric Power. (Ted Lozier | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.24-Electric-2.jpg The charging stations were installed by local contractors and workers from American Electric Power. (Ted Lozier | Courtesy)

Electric car charging stations in Gallipolis

By Sharla Moody Special to OVP

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.

