Council agrees on river museum plans

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant City Council voted last week at its regular, monthly meeting on a name update and architectural firm for the new river museum.

According to Mayor Brian Billings, council agreed on the updated name for the museum to be the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center.

Billings said the family of Cook have been donors to the river museum for several years.

Council also unanimously agreed on selecting Thrasher Engineering and Architectural Firm to design and build the museum.

Billings said Thrasher will take care of “every step” of the deign and build process, including the contracting work.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson said Thrasher Engineering and Architectural Firm will receive around $120,000, which is six percent of the total project cost. Tatterson said the total project cost is estimated around $2 million.

Billings and Tatterson said the hope is to finish the museum by August 2021 when the Tribute to the River festival is set to return at Riverfront Park, but this date is not in the contract.

Funding for the museum is from the insurance money received after the fire at the original river museum, according to Billings. The river museum also has funding of their own from donations.

“We look forward to working with the board of the river museum as well as the Thrasher group to build this new facility that I’m sure will be quite a showplace for our community,” Billings said.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

