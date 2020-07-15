Gallia Local talks reopening and surveys

GALLIA COUNTY — Parents with children who attend Gallia County Local Schools are being urged to complete a survey that will help the district plan for fall instruction.

In a statement released on the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday from Supt. Jude Meyers, filling out the survey is described as “imperative.” That survey can be found at https://forms.gle/9HtoS1zLLazeegMi9

Meyers’ also announced the district’s reopening plan would be published on its website today (Thursday).

“As of August 31, 2020, students will be returning to school,” Meyers stated. “It is our intention, at this time, to return five days per week. However, it is necessary to understand that the district may have to fluctuate between a five-day schedule, a 2/2/ split schedule, and a remote schedule that will be predominately based upon the current COVID-19 situation in our county. Each of these schedules, along with other important information, can be reviewed in the Gallia County Local Schools’ reopening plan that will be published on Thursday, July 16 at https://gallialocal.org.

“This plan includes an online option for K-12 students in the instance that a parent/caregiver does not feel comfortable sending his or her child back to the building at this time. It also, lists potential models of building operations (Code Green, Code Yellow, and Code Red). As we go into the new school year, it is imperative that you familiarize yourself with the three modes of operation and understand that the mode could change at a moment’s notice, as guidance regarding COVID-19 seems to change that quickly.”

The announcement also stated all public school districts in Gallia County had worked together to develop some common guidelines. In addition, Meyers’ statement spoke about the district’s effort to provide options for families in order to meet the educational and special needs of students.

“Throughout this unsettling time, our district is committed to transparent communications in regard to risks that may exist when students and staff occupy school facilities,” Meyers stated. “We will refine our plan, as the situation changes with protocols and local health conditions. Although there is no way of knowing what might happen in the future, we pledge to be vigilant in our response to protect the community in which we serve.”

To view the entire statement, visit the Gallia County Local Schools Facebook page. More on the reopening plan in an upcoming edition.

From the 2019 season, South Gallia then-senior running back Kyle Northup (1) looks for an opening during the Week 10 football contest against River Valley in Bidwell. Schools across Gallia County are determining how to reopen for the fall. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_11.3-SG-Northup.jpg From the 2019 season, South Gallia then-senior running back Kyle Northup (1) looks for an opening during the Week 10 football contest against River Valley in Bidwell. Schools across Gallia County are determining how to reopen for the fall. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

Gallia Local requests feedback