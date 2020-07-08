Gallia reports new COVID-19 case

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County reported its second new COVID-19 case in as many days on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county total to 20 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The new cases, both confirmed, are an individual in their 40s and a female in her 50s. The individuals are not connected to one another or another case in the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gallia County was reporting seven recovered individuals; 1 death; and 12 active and/or hospitalized cases. Six of the 20 individuals have required hospitalization, with four still hospitalized. The cases in Gallia County are evenly split between males and females.

In Gallia County, age ranges for the cases are as follows:

0-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 1 case

30-39 — 5 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Meigs County remains at a total of 12 cases (10 confirmed and 2 probable) since the county’s first case was reported in early April.

Currently there is one active case in the county, with 11 individuals reported as recovered from the virus. None of the individuals have required hospitalization. There have been four females and eight males with COVID-19 cases in Meigs County.

In Meigs County, age ranges for the cases are as follows:

0-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 1 case

30-39 — 1 case

40-49 — 2 cases

50-59 —2 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mason County had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which means the county remains at 22 confirmed cases, according to the county health department. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), via its website, was reporting 21 confirmed cases as of press time Wednesday. Of those cases, DHHR says 16 are recovered. The number of recovered cases have not been confirmed by the county health department.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the Mason County cases are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 4 cases

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 6 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

As of the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday, there were 3,707 cases in West Virginia and 95 deaths.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, there were 60,181 total cases in Ohio (56,384 confirmed and 3,797 probable) and 2,991 deaths (2,737 confirmed and 254 probable).

Meigs, Mason numbers hold steady