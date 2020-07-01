The ‘Ambassadors’… Chamber awards scholarships

GALLIPOLIS — Investing in local students is paying off.

In 2019, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce established the Student Ambassador Scholarship program. Junior and senior students enrolled in any of the three Chamber member high schools, Gallia Academy, River Valley, and South Gallia were eligible to apply for this program.

“We have a desire for our local youth to receive an opportunity to contribute to the community, learn valuable business information, create lifelong contacts, and develop a passion for growing Gallia,” a press release from the Chamber read.

Upon successful completion of the 2019-20 school year and their ambassador term, the Ambassadors receive a $500 scholarship. For this term, scholarship funds have been sponsored by, Ohio Valley Bank, the Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Marianne Campbell, and the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Scholarship recipients include:

Katie Queen, daughter of Cliff and Angie Queen. Katie is a Gallia Academy High School graduate and this fall, she will pursue a degree in Nursing at Otterbein University.

Olivia Johnson, daughter of Grady and Vera Johnson, is a South Gallia High School graduate. She will be attending Shawnee State University this fall as an Occupational Therapy Assistant major.

Gabrielle Gibson, daughter of Derek and Tonya Gibson, is a River Valley High School graduate. She will attend Marshall University, majoring in Speech Pathology.

Information provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Pictured from left, Chamber Volunteer Marianne Campbell, South Gallia Student Ambassador Olivia Johnson, Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber Associate Director Paige James. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.2-Chamber-3.jpg Pictured from left, Chamber Volunteer Marianne Campbell, South Gallia Student Ambassador Olivia Johnson, Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber Associate Director Paige James. Gallia Chamber | Courtesy Pictured from left, Chamber Associate Director Paige James, GCCVB Board President Gale Hess, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber executive Director Elisha Orsbon, GCCVB Executive Director Amanda Crouse. Katie Queen Gallia Academy Student Ambassador not pictured. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.1-Chamber-1.jpg Pictured from left, Chamber Associate Director Paige James, GCCVB Board President Gale Hess, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber executive Director Elisha Orsbon, GCCVB Executive Director Amanda Crouse. Katie Queen Gallia Academy Student Ambassador not pictured. Gallia Chamber | Courtesy Pictured from left, Chamber Associate Director Paige James, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon, River Valley Student Ambassador Gabrielle Gibson, Tom Wiseman, chief executive officer of Ohio Valley Bank, Bryan Stepp, Sr., vice president, chief lending officer, Ohio Valley Bank. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.1-Chamber-2.jpg Pictured from left, Chamber Associate Director Paige James, Chamber Board President Jenni Swain, Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon, River Valley Student Ambassador Gabrielle Gibson, Tom Wiseman, chief executive officer of Ohio Valley Bank, Bryan Stepp, Sr., vice president, chief lending officer, Ohio Valley Bank. Gallia Chamber | Courtesy

Chamber awards scholarships