Keeping ‘the lights’ on… Planning for Gallipolis in Lights

GALLIPOLIS —The world could use a little light these days and Gallipolis in Lights (GIL) is preparing (and hoping) to provide it.

Recently, the GIL Committee, hosted a fundraising event with Kona Ice at Remo’s downtown. The community came out in force to donate and support the cause, as did Holzer Health System which is once again sponsoring the fireworks for opening night.

“We are proud to be the fireworks sponsor for the upcoming Gallipolis in Lights event this winter,” a statement from Holzer read. “This is always a wonderful event that we enjoy being a part of. Holzer is privileged to be your community healthcare system, and is honored to be involved in our community’s activities.”

“I want to stress Holzer has been so supportive of Gallipolis in Lights from the beginning and we are so appreciative of that,” Shari Rocchi, co-chair of the GIL committee said. “This is their fourth year sponsoring those fireworks. They stepped up to the plate and helped out Gallipolis in Lights, and the community. We are really thankful.”

Planning any public event these days takes optimism given the COVID-19 outbreak. Like many organizations, GIL has been affected, with its fundraiser/annual 5K run canceled and the committee being unable to meet, in person. Still, Rocchi stated, at this point, plans are to move forward with assembling the display which of course is outdoors in Gallipolis City Park.

The traditional opening night/lighting event, is held the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and has grown into a large, social gathering that packs the park. Opening night, and how that will happen, is still unknown as the GIL committee takes a “wait and see” approach that will be dependent on any public health restrictions by officials, concerning COVID-19. Rocchi said she hopes the event can take place in some form to share with the community, even if it has to be virtual but that decision is far from being finalized at this time.

“Right now, the world is so crazy, we need something like this (to look forward to),” Rocchi said of the lights in winter. “Unless something unforeseen happens and we are not allowed, I don’t see why we can’t still put up the lights. Our committee is committed to doing that. Our committee is seriously one of the hardest working groups of people I have ever met.”

Though this year may present some financial challenges, Rocchi said the committee will work with what they have to replace what is needed, to replenish and rearrange the displays for a fresh look, and if possible, add something new, just as they always do.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause to help replace the revenue lost from the canceled 5K, and to fund this display that is free to the public, those donations are always welcome. Send them to Gallipolis in Lights, PO Box 1126, Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631.

Another Kona Ice and Remo’s fundraiser is planned for Friday, July 3. Check out the GIL Facebook page for more information as it becomes available.

Holzer Health System is once again sponsoring fireworks for opening night at Gallipolis in Lights. Pictured from Holzer, wearing masks, far left, CEO Dr. Michael Canady and far right, Board of Directors Chairman Brent Saunders. Pictured in the middle, from left, Miss Teen Gallipolis in Lights Carolina Sola and Miss Gallipolis in Lights Cadha McKean. The recent Kona Ice and Remo's Gallipolis in Lights fundraiser drew many to downtown. Another similar event is planned for Friday, July 3.

Planning for Gallipolis in Lights