Gallia Jr. Fair to be single-day shows

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Fair Board announced that the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair will consist of one-day shows for exhibitors to show and sell their livestock projects.

Fair board secretary, Tim Massie said the decision was made after discussion during a recent special meeting. Massie said the board discussed the current COVID-19 situation and reviewed the “Responsible Restart Ohio” guidelines. In these guidelines, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton recommended that fairs are limited to only 4-H and FFA “junior fair” activities.

“Fairs across Ohio and the country continue to struggle with the decision of what to do about their respective fairs,” Massie’s statement said. “The Fair Board has decided to provide an opportunity for our exhibitors to show and display the projects that are the result of this year’s work. This year’s Gallia County Junior Fair will not be like the fairs of recent years. In fact, it may more resemble the very first edition of the fair back in the ’50s. The current plan for the 2020 fair is to have a series of one day shows during the week of the fair where projects could be shown, judged, and market projects sold. The breeding show before the fair would also proceed as planned. We are also planning on allowing small animal projects.”

Massie said some of the things that fair goers will not see at the 2020 fair include stage events, rides and games. Massie said at this time, the board is hoping to have food concessions at the fair.

The fair has been scheduled for Aug. 3-8 and the fair board has made no comment on specific changes to the planned dates.

Additionally, the statement from the Gallia County Agricultural Society said, “The various committees and departments of the fair board will be meeting in the days ahead to put plans in place for everything to come together. Whatever format the 2020 fair should be, we must abide by the most up-to-date rules and regulations set by the state, the Gallia County Health Department, the Ohio Fair Managers Association, the Ohio Department of Agricultural and any other appropriate agencies. The fair board will continue to work with agencies to insure that the necessary health and safety guidelines are utilized.

“As we continue to work this process, the health and safety of junior fair participants and fair attendees will always be our first priority. As the situation develops, the Fair Board will keep the public and youth exhibitors informed. We ask for your understanding and patience as this situation continues to unfold. As the summer unfolds the situation can change which could result in other changes or even in the cancellation of the 2020 fair. We are dealing with many unknowns and whatever format the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair should be, we must again emphasize the health and safety of all in our decision making process.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

An exhibitor competes in the show ring with her market hog at the 2019 Gallia County Jr. Fair. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/06/web1_DSC_0450.jpg An exhibitor competes in the show ring with her market hog at the 2019 Gallia County Jr. Fair. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.