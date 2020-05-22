Deputy cleared in shooting investigation

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren released a statement Friday saying that the Gallia County Grand Jury convened Thursday to discuss an officer-involved shooting in October 2019 and did not return an indictment for a Gallia County Sheriff deputy investigated in the case.

“This matter was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” said Holdren. “Once the investigation was completed, Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office requested a special prosecutor be appointed to handle the matter. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office was appointed by the Gallia County Common Pleas Court to present the case. I appreciate the Attorney General’s Office and BCI providing these important services to Gallia County without cost.”

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin stated that deputies were dispatched to a reported breaking and entering in progress in the 1800 block of State Route 7 North, near the Kanagua rest area, in October of last year. Once on scene, deputies located an open door and made contact with several individuals inside the residence where at least one shot was fired by an officer.

Several individuals that were located inside the residence were taken into custody and one individual was taken by EMS to Holzer Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition at the time of the incident. None of the officers on scene were injured as a result of the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the incident and as standard protocol, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

Champlin said at the site of the incident that individuals at the residence had been taken to the Gallia Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

As per protocol and regardless of the nature of an officer-involved shooting, said Champlin, the law enforcement figure involved with the shooting was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continued.

“The deputy is back to work, however, we obviously turned the investigation over to BCI to conduct the investigation and ultimately the prosecutor has turned the review of the case over to the attorney general’s office as well to maintain transparency and ensure the public’s trust in the investigation and review of the case by independent agencies,” said Champlin previously.

Dean Wright contributed to this report.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7-10.jpg