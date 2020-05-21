A ‘virtual’ ending… Gallia graduations premiering

GALLIA COUNTY — Though it is by no means conventional, high school graduations were inevitable across Gallia County, with commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend, virtually.

South Gallia, River Valley and Gallia Academy high schools, all filmed their respective school’s commencement ceremony in advance. Professional videographers were hired to help create the school graduation ceremony videos.

In addition, students and their families, were given appointments to show up at their respective school “to walk” and receive their diploma.

RVHS will release its video May 22 at 7 p.m. SGHS will release its video May 23 at 10:30 a.m. Gallia Academy High School is also hosting its graduation, virtually, with its video premiere on May 22 at 7 p.m. The videos are to be uploaded on YouTube.

A procession for graduating Blue Devils and Blue Angels is also set to be hosted prior to the graduation video premiere on May 22. Seniors are asked to decorate their cars for the recognition procession, lining up between 5-5:15 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Gallipolis on May 22. Then, at 5:30 p.m., the procession will leave the parking lot and head north on Ohio Ave. to Millcreek, it then proceeds from Millcreek to Second Ave. all the way to Court St., then left on Court St. and stops at First Ave.

Families are asked to line along the street in their vehicles. The parade should last until around 6 p.m. Families will have about an hour to get home before the beginning of virtual commencement ceremony activities on YouTube around 7 p.m., said Supt. Craig Wright earlier this month.

Last week, Rebels from South Gallia High School held a similar parade which began in Gallipolis and ended in Mercerville at the high school.

Ohio Valley Christian School announced it is tentatively planning to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on July 18, assuming state guidelines for gatherings are eased.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will provide graduation coverage in upcoming editions.

Dean Wright and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Graduates gathered last year at River Valley High School for a traditional commencement ceremony. This year’s commencement ceremonies, for schools across Gallia County, will be aired via the internet starting this weekend. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_RV-9.jpg Graduates gathered last year at River Valley High School for a traditional commencement ceremony. This year’s commencement ceremonies, for schools across Gallia County, will be aired via the internet starting this weekend. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Gallia graduations premiering