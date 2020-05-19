RIO GRANDE — Raised Around Rio, a farmers and artisan market in Rio Grande, typically opens for its season in late April and closes in early September. In 2020, like many markets, its opening was delayed but is now set for 4-7 p.m., June 3.

The market is reopening for the season, following special guidelines from state health officials to keep customers and vendors safe following the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

According to the market’s Facebook page, vendors must wear a mask and will have hand sanitizer available in each tent; customers are asked not to touch products unless planning on purchasing that item; bags will be available for your purchases. Vendors will also be placing tents six feet apart. Customers are also encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing by staying six feet part.

“Please bear with us with all these changes,” the page stated. “We are excited to get to open and serve our community! We had planned many activities for this season but we will hold off on those until next year! Thank you for your support and we will see you on June 3rd at 4-7 p.m.”

“Raised Around Rio is important because of community involvement,” Jennifer Littlejohn, event organizer, previously told Ohio Valley Publishing. “We have a lot of local talent and local artisans that need to show off their talent. We help them because we’re an artisan market and not just a farmer’s market. There are a lot of people who don’t want to travel to Charleston, Huntington or even Athens to get produce or goods. We’re here local and we’re here for local people and visitors.”

Typically, the market begins when the weather begins to warm up and is held every Wednesday on North College Avenue in Rio Grande from 4 to 7 p.m. Though the market had expanded to include Saturdays last year, Littlejohn said for 2020, it would only be open on Wednesdays. The market has previously hosted just under 50 vendors.

For information on these extra precautions and to receive updates on business hours and health safety guidelines, visit Raised Around Rio’s Facebook page.

Dean Wright and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

A busy evening at Raised Around Rio last season. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/05/web1_5.15-Rio-Raised.jpg A busy evening at Raised Around Rio last season. Beth Sergent | OVP

Farmers, artisan market reopens June 3