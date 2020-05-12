GALLIPOLIS – Bossard Memorial Library began offering curbside service to its patrons and resumed homebound services on Tuesday, May 12.

According to Library Director Debbie Saunders, the library will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday each week for curbside and homebound services. Phone requests for curbside delivery can be made during these hours by phoning (740) 446-7323, and individuals can request items at any time through the library’s online card catalog at bossardlibrary.org.

Saunders stated that, after requests have been made, library staff members will fill those requests and patrons will receive notification when materials are ready for pickup. During library hours, patrons will come to the library parking lot and park in one of the designated curbside delivery parking spots. They will then need to phone the library to have materials delivered to their vehicle. Patrons will be able to request a limited number of items for curbside delivery.

“The staff of Bossard Library looks forward to serving our patrons through our new curbside delivery service,” Saunders said.

Saunders further requested that patrons use the library’s outdoor book drops to return their items that are due back to the library, including the library’s “Wi-Fi-to-Go” mobile hotspots. All materials returned to the library, except for mobile hotspots, which will be sanitized independently, will be quarantined for 72 hours before staff processes and redistributes these items to the public, Saunders said.

In addition to curbside service, Bossard Library will resume offering homebound services to elderly or disabled individuals or those with a lack of transportation who are unable to make it to the library. According to Saunders, library staff will not enter patrons’ homes, but will drop off items at or near patrons’ front doors in disposable bags. To apply for homebound services, call the library at (740) 446-7323.

While the library’s doors will remain closed to the public at this time, Saunders stated that she and library staff are working to ready the library facility so that the library can responsibly reopen to the public in the near future and begin restoring library services, as appropriate and following mandatory requirements under the Ohio Department of Health protocols.

“Once the staff has taken the necessary steps to ready the library facility, we will welcome the public into the library again, with a tentative opening date later in May,” Saunders stated and further noted that, when the library reopens its doors to the public, all visitors will be required to wear a face covering for both the safety of library patrons and library staff.

“In the coming weeks, we will provide detailed information on the status of services provided by Bossard Memorial Library,” Saunders stated.

In addition to curbside and homebound services, Bossard Library will continue to offer digital services to patrons, Saunders noted. Patrons can access the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla to borrow books and other items and download these items to their phones, tablets, or other devices. The library’s databases are also available, including Gale Courses and Lynda.com, for use at any time from the library’s website. Members of the community can also access Wi-Fi in the library’s parking lot.

Saunders further stated that the library has seen an increase in use in the library’s digital content during the library’s closure and staff will continue to allow individuals to apply for digital-only library cards to provide access to digital materials and information.

“We have had a very positive response to our digital library cards and will continue to promote this much-needed service at this time,” she said.

To request a digital card, applicants may apply by visiting the library’s website. In addition, the library will also continue to offer virtual storytimes for children and their families.

For the latest information on Bossard Library’s services, please visit bossardlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Information provided by Bossard Memorial Library.

