‘Memories…’ inside today’s edition

OHIO VALLEY — Inside today’s newspaper is Ohio Valley Publishing’s (OVP) annual special edition – “Community Pride and Progress” featuring stories focused on “Memories Made in the Ohio Valley.”

In a time where the future has felt uncertain and unfamiliar, OVP dug into the past to find stories reflecting the resilient spirit of the area, even in the face of great tragedy.

Inside you will find pieces on the Silver Bridge Tragedy and the 1937 flood, but you’ll also see stories on the history of the Meigs County Fair, the legend of Mothman, Gallipolis’ connection to the Titanic disaster and more. In all, this special edition contains 14 stories which belong especially to those who call this area home.

Also included are informational stories featuring local supporters of not only this project but of their communities.

“This was not the ‘Progress Edition’ we had originally planned but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, like many folks, we were forced to rethink our plans,” Beth Sergent, editor of OVP said. “Personally, during this spring’s strange days of quarantine and masks, I found looking back into the past, comforting. This gave me the idea to pull from our archival material and to find stories that not only allow our readers to reminiscence on better days but to remember how they, and past generations, bounced back from hardship. Though COVID-19 is unlike any challenge we have faced in Mason, Meigs or Gallia counties, it is not the first and won’t be the last.”

The entire staff at OVP extends a thank you to the individuals and organizations which have shared their stories with us over the years, including those found in this special edition. Also, thank you to our advertisers who support our efforts each and every year on this project.

As a side note, many of the local historical organizations which have shared material with OVP in years gone by are still around and preserving the area’s history with the assistance of dedicated, and knowledgeable, volunteers. Consider supporting them in your own way as a way to maintain the past for future generations.

The Dec. 16, 1967 edition of the Point Pleasant Register. From Dec. 16, 1967.