Unofficial Gallia election results tallied

GALLIPOLIS — The unofficial results of the Gallia election have been tallied by the Gallia Board of Elections.

Of local Republican primary races, Gallia Commissioner candidates Q. Jay Stapleton had 2630 votes and Brent Saunders had 1888 votes. Gallia Commissioner candidates M. Eugene Greene had 2202 votes and David Smith had 2144 votes. Gallia Sheriff candidates Matt Champlin had 3317 votes and Richard Harrison II had 1143 votes.

Republican primary candidates for State Representative of the 93rd District Jeff Halley had 2553 votes and Jason Stephens had 1873 votes in Gallia. Halley via social media later congratulated Stephens for having overall more Republican votes throughout the 93rd District and claiming the Republican primary position.

Republican County Engineer candidate Brett Boothe received 3664 votes. Republican County Treasurer candidate Steve McGhee received 3595 votes. Republican Clerk of Courts candidate Noreen Saunders received 3824 votes. Republican Gallia Prosecutor candidate Jason Holdren received 3770 votes. Republican Common Pleas Probate Juvenile Judge candidate Thomas Moulton, Jr., received 3728 votes. Republican Gallia Recorder candidate J. Roger Walker received 3720 votes. Gallia Republican Coroner write-in candidate Dr. Daniel Whiteley received 1545 votes.

Democratic Gallia Commissioner candidate Randall Adkins received 873 votes. Democratic Gallia Commissioner candidate Scott Williamson received 774 votes in a separate race for a differing commisioner seat. Democratic Gallia Sheriff candidate Jimmy Spears received 848 votes.

The Rio Grande Electricity Aggregation Issue tallied 41 yes votes and 34 no votes. The Huntington Township Fire Levy saw 175 yes votes and 52 no votes. The Council on Aging Tax Levy saw 4565 yes votes and 1111 no votes. The Gallia Health District (Gallia Health Department) Levy saw 3609 yes votes and 2017 no votes.

Republican Court of Appeals Fourth District candidate Peter Abele received 3338 votes.

Republican State Central Committee candidate Bonnie Ward received 3226 votes. Republican State Central Committee candidate Phil Bowman received 3326 votes.

Presidential primary democratic candidates Joseph Biden Jr. received 762 votes. Bernie Sanders received 185 votes. Michael Bennet received four votes. Michael Bloomberg received 22 votes. Cory Booker received five votes. Pete Buttigieg received 21 votes. Tulsi Gabbard received seven votes. Amy Klobuchar received 14 votes. Deval Patrick received two votes. Tom Steyer received five votes. Elizabeth Warren received 37 votes. Write-in candidates received eight votes.

Republican Presidential Primary candidate Donald Trump received 3955 votes for the delegate vote and 3826 for the delegate-at-large vote.

Republican Representative to Congress for the Sixth District candidate Bill Johnson received 3584 votes and Kenneth Morgan received 596 votes.

Republican Ohio Supreme Court Justice candidate Sharon Kennedy received 3312 votes. Republican Ohio Supreme Court Justice candidate Judi French received 3239 votes.

Democratic Representative to Congress for the Sixth District candidate Shawna Roberts received 875 votes. Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice candidate John O’Donell received 822. Democratic Supreme Court Justice candidate Jennifer Brunner received 866 votes.

Gallipolis One Precinct Democrat Central Committee candidate Robert Jenkins received 33 votes. Addison Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Russell Rumley received 48 votes. Cheshire Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Carole Roush received 34 votes. Clay Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Gwendolyn Doss received 40 votes. Gallipolis Township Democrat Central Committee candidate John Burnett received 47 votes. Green Township Precinct Five Democrat Central Committee candidate Raymond Matura received 54 votes. Greenfield Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Randall Hammond received 12 votes. Guyan Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Jeffrey Fowler received 22 votes. Harrison Township Democrat Central Committee candidate with a non-valid petition reportedly received two votes. Huntington Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Mary Deel received 48 vote. Morgan Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Randall Adkins received 30 votes. Raccoon Township Democrat Central Committee candidate received 35 votes. Springfield Township Precinct Two Democrat Central Committee candidate Eric Whitt received 33 votes. Walnut Township Democrat Central Committee candidate Debra Elliot received 42 votes.

Gallipolis Precinct One Republican Central Committee candidate Paul Covey received 76 votes. Gallipolis Precinct Two Republican Central Committee candidate Troy Johnson received 109 votes. Gallipolis Precinct Three Republican Central Committee candidate Robert Jacks received 183 votes. Addison Township Republican Central Committee candidate Kimberly Vanmeter received 140 votes. Cheshire Township Republican Central Committee candidate Randy Mulford received 88 votes. Clay Township Republican Central Committee candidate Kennison Saunders received 263 votes. Gallipolis Township Republican Central Committee candidate Brett Boothe received 222 votes. Greene Township One Republican Central Committee candidates Brent Billings received 125 votes and Harold Montgomery received 152 votes. Green Township Two Republican Central Committee candidate William Burleson received 97 votes. Green Township Four Republican Central Committee candidate Russ Moore received 176 votes. Green Township Five Republican Central Committee candidate Cynthia Graham received 245 votes. Greenfield Township Republican Central Committee candidate James Mac Potter received 47 votes. Guyan Precinct Republican Central Committee candidate John Baker Jr. received 47 votes. Guyan Township Republican Central Committee candidate Jeff Halley received 191 votes. Harrison Township Republican Central Committee candidate Charlene Ward received 121 votes. Huntington Township Republican Central Committee candidate Sam Sowards Jr. received 113 votes. Morgan Township Republican Central Committee candidate Molly Hash received 132 votes.

Ohio Township Republican Central Committee candidate Michael Daines received 129 votes. Perry Township Republican Central Committee candidate James Blair received 132 votes. Centerville Precinct Republican Central Committee candidate Connie Metzler received 91 votes. Bidwell Precinct Republican Central Committee candidate William Skidmore received 98 votes. Springfield One Republican Central Committee candidate David Roush received 130 votes. Springfield Two Republican Central Committee candidate Tiffany Duncan received 154 votes. Walnut Township Republican Central Committee candidate Jay Carter received 85 votes. Addison Precinct Republican Central Committee candidate Charla Whobrey received 75 votes.

