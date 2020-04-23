Celebrating GAHS seniors

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy High School honored its seniors Monday evening at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds along with other area schools honoring their seniors respectively by turning on the lights of their football stadiums.

“Gallia Academy is dedicated to sending our senior students out into the world with the acknowledgment and recognition that they deserve,” said GAHS Principal Josh Donley. “Although this year’s senior class has dealt with unforeseen circumstances that have taken away many of the special occasions that come with a student’s senior year, our district will do everything we can to show our admiration and respect as we look to celebrate their accomplishments and commemorate their transition into the real world. (The Gallipolis Daily Tribune) recently outlined our plans for graduation (video and post on our district Facebook Page) in which our students could vote on several options. Once we have the input from our seniors we will spring into action and develop a graduation that they deserve. To our seniors; stay safe and support each other through this unusual time.”

According to the letter published via the Gallipolis City School District Facebook page, with Ohio schools being closed through the end of their current academic year the district has created a survey with six different graduating options for seniors to choose and have been sent to student email accounts.

The district is hopeful to host prom in either June or July, dependent upon announcements made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Volunteer staff with the district have delivered 15,260 meals since March 17 and will continue serving meals through May 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Males may be picked up on the Fourth Avenue side of the Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis.

Parents and guardians can retrieve student personal belongings fro lockers from school on May 7and May 8. Library books and text books are asked to be returned. The school buildings will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the respective dates mentioned to parents and guardians.

According to the letter, “The grading window will close at the end of April for missing assignments during the ordered closure. This only applies for assignments that were missing during the 3rd nine weeks through March 12.”

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Football stadiums at area high schools were illuminated at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on Monday in honor of the Class of 2020. Gallia Academy High School was among them, lighting up Memorial Field, pictured. The Class of 2020 has around 120 students. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_DSC_0179.jpg Football stadiums at area high schools were illuminated at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on Monday in honor of the Class of 2020. Gallia Academy High School was among them, lighting up Memorial Field, pictured. The Class of 2020 has around 120 students. Dean Wright | OVP