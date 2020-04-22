Honoring SGHS Seniors

MERCERVILLE — Football stadiums at area high schools were illuminated at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on Monday in honor of the Class of 2020.

South Gallia also participated in this event with 50 South Gallia Rebels expected to receive their diplomas this year.

“Obviously, we are extremely proud of the graduating class of 2020,” Principal Bray Shamblin said. “These seniors are extremely resilient and the challenging times that they are facing will prepare them for success in the future. Lighting up the stadium was a small token of appreciation and recognition for all that they have accomplished as well as a time for reflection of their contributions to South Gallia High School.”

Like many high schools in the area, South Gallia is grappling with how to host graduation ceremonies amid current virus concerns. Though those plans are still falling into place, the focus is on how to make that happen.

“South Gallia is fully committed to hosting a graduation when it is safe to do so and in consideration of what Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton mandate for schools,” Shamblin confirmed.

Both Gallia Academy River Valley participated in the stadium event this week as well. More on Gallia Academy lighting up Memorial Field in an upcoming edition. A story on RVHS’ activities appeared in yesterday’s edition.

Pictured are the stadium lights ablaze at South Gallia High School on Monday night. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_4.22-SGHS.jpg Pictured are the stadium lights ablaze at South Gallia High School on Monday night.

Class of 2020 recognized