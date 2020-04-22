City discusses infrastructure, water billing

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission held its second virtual meeting Tuesday evening where it discussed concerns with ongoing infrastructure maintenance, construction and water billing.

“There’s obviously been additional work related to the coronavirus and we’re still in lockdown as everyone knows,” said Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier of municipal buildings. ‘That seems to be going pretty well. We just finished with our most recent water billing cycle and we’re at the point now where there are people that are delinquent.”

Lozier said that residents may receive what is “technically called a shutoff notice” but the document would say that while residents will still be held financially responsible for their water bills there would be no water shutoffs during the COVID-19 outbreak emergency as stipulated by Ohio House Bill 197 that was signed into law in late March.

The city manager also said that according to his reports, Columbia Gas was not going into residences to hook up service lines but is putting in main lines in roads throughout Gallipolis. Due to this, Lozier has had conversations with the Ohio Public Works Commission to discuss extensions regarding grant money as the city had planned to pave some streets within municipal limits this year.

“We’ll just wait for Columbia Gas to get those service lines connected before we pave Vine and Court and Locust Streets,” said Lozier.

The Gallipolis Community Yard Sale will likely be postponed or potentially canceled pending state announcements said the city manager. Memorial Day activities in regard to COVID-19 concerns are also being examined by city officials.

Lozier said that so far revenue collected by the city had remained stable but any concerns may be noted in May as reports catch up with any lag time.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell voiced support for postponing the community yard sale and waiting to see what recommendations the state might make regarding Memorial Day activities.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher encouraged residents to contact him at 740-709-0028 with questions or concerns.

To learn more about how to view digital city commission meetings, watch the city events calendar at www.cityofgallipolis.com. Commission meetings are traditionally held the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. and special meetings, if necessary, are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Dean Wright is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Gallipolis City Commission has taken to doing their meetings via digital connections. Pictured here, commissioners held their last in-person meeting in March while socially distancing due to concerns with COVID-19. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/04/web1_DSC_0088.jpg Gallipolis City Commission has taken to doing their meetings via digital connections. Pictured here, commissioners held their last in-person meeting in March while socially distancing due to concerns with COVID-19. Dean Wright | OVP