Gallia confirms fourth COVID-19 case

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Health Department confirmed Gallia’s fourth case of COVID-19 in a released statement on its Facebook page, Thursday evening.

According to the statement, “Gallia County Health Department is reporting our fourth positive case of COVID-19. At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. We urge residents to practice good social distancing and not congregate in groups. We thank you for your continued cooperation.”

Gallia confirmed two cases on April 1.

