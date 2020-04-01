Second Gallia COVID-19 case confirmed

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Health Department announced Wednesday that a second case confirmed case of COVID-19 had been found with an individual in Gallia County.

According to the Gallia Health Department’s Facebook page, “The Gallia County Health Department is reporting our second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gallia County. This individual is not being treated through Holzer Health System. We stress the importance of following the stay at home guidelines and urge individuals to follow social distancing. At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Any individuals who may have had contact with positive or symptomatic individuals will be notified.”

Gallia’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced March 20 and its first COVID-19 death was announced March 24. A non-Gallia resident was confirmed positive for COVID-19 by Holzer Health System March 27.

