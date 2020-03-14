PVH prepared to treat potential COVID-19 patients

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital is prepared to diagnose and treat patients of all ages potentially infected with Coronavirus COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, according to information released by the hospital on Friday.

“Based on current protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pleasant Valley Hospital has prepared a dedicated clinic to help contain and treat potential COVID-19 patients,” a press release stated. “The clinic will open next week. In the meantime, the ER is prepared to test. The dedicated clinic is located on the ground floor of the Medical Office Building and signage communicates to guests and hospital staff of the clinic location.”

The press released contained the following statement from Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of PVH, “Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or viruses like coronavirus COVID-19. We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and are monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the CDC. We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordinating with the department of health, as necessary. We understand the sensitivity currently and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”

The press release continued with the following information:

“Patients are being screened for known risk factors – fever, cough and shortness of breath, travel to areas with many identified cases, or close contact with someone known to be infected with COVID-19. When a patient meets these criteria, they are given a medical mask to wear, isolated in a private room or separate area away from other patients, and attending staff wear personal protective equipment.

“Part of our preparedness includes a dedicated site inside the medical office building as a precautionary measure in the event of a surge of patients who may have the symptoms and risk factors for COVID-19. The clinic is staffed with providers experienced in appropriate infection prevention protocols and securing samples for testing.

“Modified visitor protocols are in place to protect our patients and caregiving team at the hospital and Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. People with fever or respiratory symptoms may not visit patients and/or residents. Hospital patients are allowed one visiting family member at a time. Other providers in the area are implementing similar practices and we are asking for the community’s understanding and compliance.”

Information provided by PVH.

