‘Our Town: Gallipolis’ premiere postponed

GALLIPOLIS — Following recommendations from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio University President Duane Nellis regarding the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), WOUB Public Media will be rescheduling the premiere screening of “Our Town: Gallipolis” originally scheduled for March 22 at Gallia Academy High School. Additional details will be announced in the future.

The “Our Town: Gallipolis” documentary film is an hour-long look at the history of the Gallia County community. It examines many unique aspects and people of Gallipolis including: the 1913 flood, the infamous Silver Bridge collapse, and Gallipolis’ connection to the sinking of the Titanic. The film also explores some of Gallipolis’ more notable residents like Bob Evans and Grandma Gatewood.

“We are saddened to have to cancel this premiere screening because we know it’s important to the community in Gallipolis,” said WOUB General Manager Mark Brewer. “But, Governor DeWine is recommending that organizers of any events involving a large gathering of individuals in close proximity be canceled or postponed, and it was the responsible decision to cancel the March event and look to reschedule.”

WOUB will also be rescheduling the television premiere of the program, which was scheduled for March 23 at 8 p.m.

“We want the people in Gallipolis to be the first to see it at a premiere screening event,” said Brewer. “We are working with Gallia Academy High School to find a date to reschedule the in-person screening, and once that date is set, we will schedule the documentary to air on WOUB TV shortly after.”

The Gallipolis film is the seventh historical documentary in WOUB’s Our Town series. The series is produced and directed by 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native Evan Shaw.

“Gallipolis has a unique and fascinating history, from its founding with the French 500 through present day,” said Shaw. “We’ve put together a wonderful documentary on Gallipolis which will inspire community pride, and this premiere will be worth the wait.”

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding, as this is a unique situation,” said Brewer.

Gallipolis was recognized as one of Ohio Magazine's Best Hometowns in 2019 and the Emmy-award winning series Our Town decided to make its next documentary focused on Gallipolis.

Virus concerns cause rescheduling