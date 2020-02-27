15 arrested in warrant sweep

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement regarding a multi-agency operation which was conducted by law enforcement officials in Gallia County on Wednesday and resulted in the arrest of 15.

“On Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, an operation was conducted which was focused on seeking out and taking into custody individuals wanted for active arrest warrants,” said Champlin. “Though our law enforcement officials serve arrest warrants daily as a part of our normal course of business, Wednesday’s efforts were focused and specific in nature. Our interests in this operation were to seek out individuals who were wanted for crimes of violence, property crimes and felony offenses. A special thanks to our law enforcement partners from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he Rio Grande Police Department, the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the United States Marshals “SOFAST” Task Force who all participated in today’s operation. In addition, a special thanks goes out to Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford, Gallia County Common Pleas Court Judge Margaret Evans, (Gallia) Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Gallipolis City Solicitor Brynn Noe and Gallia County Clerk of Courts Noreen Saunders, along with their staffs, who operated extended hours during the operation to assist in processing of arrestees. In all, 15 individuals were arrested during this operation”

Taken into custody during this operation were: Nathan S. Halley for Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear; Shannon T. Henderson for Adult Parole Holder; Samantha D. Bonecutter for Petty Theft and Driving Under Suspension, Charles D. Fisher for Aggravated Possession of Drugs and two Violation of Probation charges; Keith A. Hawley for Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Trafficking in Drugs; George W. Taylor for Failure to Appear; Amanda Honaker for Possession of Drugs; Tara N. Holland for Drug Abuse; Derek T. Oxyer for Failure to Appear; Jessica Luther for Menacing; Russell L. Sowards for Tampering with Evidence; Russell Reiber for Failure to Appear and Possession of Drugs; Johnnie L. Williams for Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Eugene Johnson III for Resisting Arrest; Ruby DeBoard for Probation Violation and two Failure to Appear charges.

In addition to these arrests which were made for outstanding warrants, this operation also led to the development of three new felony drug crimes, one of which involved the seizure of a sizable amount of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Springfield Township, in which an indoor marijuana grow operation was located and 84 plants were seized.

“This is the type of continued team effort by our criminal justice community that is paying dividends for our citizens,” said Champlin. “We will not stop in our efforts to seek out and hold accountable the individuals who commit crimes against our hard working citizens or for those who continue to peddle their poisons within our communities”.”

Reiber https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Reiber.jpg Reiber Taylor https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Taylor.jpg Taylor Williams https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Williams.jpg Williams Bonecutter https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Bonecutter.jpg Bonecutter DeBoard https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_DeBoard.jpg DeBoard Fisher https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Fisher.jpg Fisher Halley https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Halley.jpg Halley Hawley https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Hawley.jpg Hawley Holland https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Holland.jpg Holland Honaker https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Honaker.jpg Honaker Johnson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Johnson.jpg Johnson Sowards https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Sowards.jpg Sowards Luther https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Luther.jpg Luther Oxyer https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Oxyer.jpg Oxyer Henderson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/02/web1_Henderson1.jpg Henderson