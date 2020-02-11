Fatal crash on U.S. 35 closes highway for hours

HENDERSON, W.Va. — At least one person has reportedly died as a result of a crash on U.S. 35 late Tuesday afternoon, according to initial reports from local law enforcement.

The West Virginia Division of Highways also issued a press release stating the road was closed “due to a fatal tractor trailer accident on the U.S. 35 bridge at Three-mile road.” The release stated both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed while first responders performed accident reenactment and crews assessed damage to the bridge.

Traffic was rerouted on to W.Va. 817.

“DOH crews will be monitoring the traffic along the detour and will provide the necessary services to keep traffic moving,” the release continued.

U.S. 35 then reopened to traffic around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to Brent Walker, spokesperson for DOH.

More on this developing story here and at www.mydailyregister.com as information becomes available.

