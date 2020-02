HENDERSON — West Virginia 511 is reporting a vehicle fire on U.S. 35 has now closed traffic in both the north and south bound lanes. The accident is reportedly near the Three Mile Bridge area, according to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page and West Virginia 511. Some traffic is being detoured on to W.Va. 817. Avoid this area if possible.

More on this developing story as the details become available.

