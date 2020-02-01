Honoring the best

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia Chamber of Commerce held its 83rd annual Awards and Networking Event at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Cafeteria, Thursday.

Poppy’s Coffee, Tea and Remedies was recognized with the chamber’s Beautification Award. Information from the chamber said, “It was a great pleasure to kickoff 2019 with the opening of Poppy’s. Poppy, Greg Hall, takes pride in his business and the town in which it stands. From their gracious counter service to their open hearts and pantry, they have beautified not only the business, but the hearts and spirits of community members.”

The Rio Ridge Venue was recognized with the chamber’s 2019 Sudden Impact Award. Information provided by the chamber said, “After providing a space for friends to gather, Patricia Filie discovered there was a need for a large facility in Gallia. With the intent and desire to provide a multifunctional venue to host over 300 guests, Filie created the bride-to-be’s dream. Rio Ridge hosted two free community events in 2019, the Wedding Expo and Christmas on the Ridge.”

The French Art Colony was recognized with the 2019 Community Involvement Award. According to information provided by the chamber, “The mission of the French Art Colony is to serve the community through arts via education, experience, and accessibility. In their 2018/2019 term, the French Art Colony, under the direction of Maggie Jackson, worked to promote the beauty of Appalachian culture by creating the Appalachian Art Festival. This festival celebrated visual, performing, and culinary artists from all over the region.”

The chamber recognized both Lucky Cat Design and Magic Mirror as 2019 Small Businesses of the Year. According to information provided by the chamber, “Once a pop-up shop (Lucky Cat) in a local cinema, this brick-and-mortar store in downtown Gallipolis has quickly grown and expanded in the past four years while continually supporting the community in numerous t-shirt designs and local fundraisers.”

The information continued about Magic Mirror and said, “Starting from scratch, with his own two hands, Travis Dennie built and established Magic Mirror Gallipolis. Now, one of the hottest party and entertainment additions, he books events all over the U.S. and totes his mirror along the way.”

TU Teens was recognized with the Ray McKinniss Committee of the Year Award. Information from the Chamber said, “In 2013, Shannon Mayes was approached by the Gallia Academy Middle School after-school program to create an outdoor activity for students. His idea was to teach five to six students basic fly fishing. Since then the program has grown to become a nationally-recognized chapter of TU Teens with Trout Unlimited. TU Teens of Gallipolis is now the largest TU Teens group in America and also the most active.”

Josh Wellington and Alicia Simpkins were recognized with the Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award. Bob Foster was recognized with the Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award.

Dean Wright is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing and can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Rio Ridge Venue was recognized with the Gallia Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Sudden Impact Award. Dean Wright | OVP Josh Wellington and Alicia Simpkins received the Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award. Dean Wright | OVP Bob Foster was recognized with this year's Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award. Dean Wright | OVP Tu Teens was recognized with the Ray McKinniss Committee of the Year Award. Dean Wright | OVP The French Art Colony was recognized with the Community Involvement Award. Dean Wright | OVP Cincinnati Reds Sportscaster Marty Brennaman addresses Chamber Award Dinner visitors. Dean Wright | OVP Poppy's Coffee, Tea and Remedies was recognized with the Chamber's Beautification Award. Dean Wright | OVP Lucky Cat Design Co. and Magic Mirror were recognized as the Small Businesses of the Year. Dean Wright | OVP

