Foster named McGhee Award recipient

Bob Foster was named the most recent recipient of the Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award at the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s annual members meeting and awards banquet, Thursday evening. University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College President Ryan Smith introduced Foster’s background and community service before announcing his name for the award. The Bud and Donna McGhee Award is traditionally kept a secret and only announced the evening of the awards banquet. It is considered the Gallia Chamber of Commerce’s highest recognition.

