An ensemble piece

CINCINNATI — Today (Thursday) is the day select students from Gallipolis City Schools will be attempting to hit all the right notes at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Music Conference in Cincinnati.

Locally, students from Washington Elementary and Green Elementary who were chosen via audition for the honor, have been rehearsing and preparing for the upcoming OMEA All-State Children’s Honor Choir. Students have already participated in three regional rehearsals (Columbus and Cincinnati area), have met with their music teachers to practice and will participate in music rehearsals, activities and a closing concert today.

According to information from Gallipolis City Schools, “The students were selected by the OMEA All-State Honor Choir committee via audition. The students submitted their audition recordings and applications in May of 2019. In September of 2019 the students and teachers were notified of their achievement. Ida Patterson, was selected for the second year to participate in the choir. Last year, Ida (along with Luke Sisson) was a member of the OMEA All-State Children’s Honor Choir which was held at the OMEA State Music Conference in Cleveland.”

A statement from Gallipolis City Schools, added, “Mrs. Nicole Phillips and Mrs. Wills are extremely proud of these students and are looking forward to the concert on Thursday.”

Students who are performing in Cincinnati, are, Olivia Whitt, Jackson Loveday and Lauren Eachus from Washington Elementary; Ida Patterson, Aubree Frazier, Loulea Walker and Caroline Shoecraft from Green Elementary.

Information provided by Gallipolis City Schools.

Students who are performing in Cincinnati, are, Olivia Whitt, Jackson Loveday and Lauren Eachus from Washington Elementary; Ida Patterson, Aubree Frazier, Loulea Walker and Caroline Shoecraft from Green Elementary. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_00000IMG_00000_BURST20200124170549901_COVER.jpg Students who are performing in Cincinnati, are, Olivia Whitt, Jackson Loveday and Lauren Eachus from Washington Elementary; Ida Patterson, Aubree Frazier, Loulea Walker and Caroline Shoecraft from Green Elementary. Gallipolis City Schools | Courtesy Select students from Gallipolis City Schools, pictured here at practice, will be attempting to hit all the right notes at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Music Conference in Cincinnati today. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_IMG_20200124_170006.jpg Select students from Gallipolis City Schools, pictured here at practice, will be attempting to hit all the right notes at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Music Conference in Cincinnati today. Gallipolis City Schools | Courtesy

Students chosen for All-State Choir