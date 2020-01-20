Vollborn named ‘Young Cattleman of the Year’

MARYSVILLE — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded Luke Vollborn of Bidwell, the Young Cattleman of the Year Award at the OCA awards banquet held Jan. 11 at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center.

OCA and the Ohio Farmer jointly sponsor the Young Cattleman of the Year Award, which was created to recognize young producers in Ohio working to better the beef industry. The award presentation featured a video of Vollborn that was sponsored by Burkmann Nutrition.

Luke, and his wife, Courtney, and their children, Bryceton, Colton, Hudson and Emily, own Next Generation Livestock Marketing LLC and Vollborn Cattle Company of Bidwell.

Next Generation Livestock Marketing LLC buys, resells, and represents feeder cattle, bred cows, and cow/calf pairs. The couple focuses on backgrounding and buying feeder cattle where they fill orders for several feed yards or other backgrounders. Their marketing is achieved through Facebook or their website in pictures and/or videos which assists producers to get top dollar. The company lists cattle across the country from Gillette, Wyoming to Gainesville, Florida supporting a broad spectrum of offerings.

According to a press release from the OCA, “They strive to focus on the environment by managing the ground their cattle graze with the use of feeding pads in the winter. The couple finds the value in relationships across the industry and within their family. Their ultimate goal is to make the operation sustainable for their kids to raise their families.”

Information submitted by the OCA.

Luke Vollborn (pictured far right) and his wife, Courtney (pictured second from left) and their children, Bryceton, Colton, Hudson and Emily, own Next Generation Livestock Marketing LLC and Vollborn Cattle Company of Bidwell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/01/web1_1.21Young-Cattleman-FINAL.jpg Luke Vollborn (pictured far right) and his wife, Courtney (pictured second from left) and their children, Bryceton, Colton, Hudson and Emily, own Next Generation Livestock Marketing LLC and Vollborn Cattle Company of Bidwell. OCA | Courtesy

Bidwell man takes home award