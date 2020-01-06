Area businesses to be recognized

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia Chamber of Commerce will soon be recognizing area businesses and civic organizations at its 83rd Chamber Meeting and Awards Banquet, slated to be held at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College Davis University Center on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.

The Rio Ridge Venue is anticipated to receive the 2019 Sudden Impact Award. Lucky Cat Design Co. and Magic Mirror are anticipated to win the chamber’s Small Business Award. TU Teens are looking to receive the Ray McKinniss Committee of the Year Award. The French Art Colony will reportedly receive the Community Involvement Award. Poppy’s Coffee, Tea and Remedies is set to receive the chamber’s Beautification Award.

The Bud and Donna McGhee Award is traditionally announced the evening of the awards event and is considered the highest honor given by the Gallia Chamber of Commerce.

Cincinnati Reds Radio Announcer Marty Brennamen is slated to serve as the awards banquet’s keynote speaker.

Reds radio announcer Brennaman received the Ford C. Frick Award on July 23, 2000, in ceremonies at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The award is presented each year by the Hall of Fame to a broadcaster “for major contributions to the game of baseball.” Brennaman, Red Barber (WSAI, 1934-1938), Al Helfer (WSAI, 1935-36) and Russ Hodges (WFBE, 1932) are the only Reds announcers ever to receive the Hall of Fame’s prestigious broadcasting award.

The 2019 season was Brennaman’s 55th as a broadcaster, his 46th in Cincinnati, and his last. Brennaman joined the Reds radio team in 1974 and for 31 seasons (1974-2004) shared the 700 WLW Radio booth with Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Joe Nuxhall. In 2019, Brennaman became only the eighth Major League Baseball broadcaster to work for the same team for at least 46 seasons, joining Vin Scully of the Dodgers (67 seasons, 1950-2016), Ralph Kiner of the Mets (52 seasons, 1962-2013), KC’s Denny Matthews (2019 was his 51st, 1969), Mil’s Bob Uecker (2019 was his 49th, 1971), Jack Buck (48, 1954-2001) & Mike Shannon (2019 was his 48th, 1972) of the Cardinals and LA’s Jaime Jarrín (2019 was his 47th, 1973).

At 31 years together, Marty & Joe tied LA’s Vin Scully and Jerry Doggett for the longest running broadcast duo in baseball history. Brennaman has been named Ohio Sportscaster of the Year 17 times, most recently in 2018. He won the Virginia Sportscaster of the Year Award four times while broadcasting basketball games for the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires, baseball games for the New York Mets’ Class AAA affiliate in Norfolk and football games for both Virginia Tech and William & Mary. He also has broadcast games during the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament, including 15 regional tournaments and 11 Final Fours.

Tickets for the dinner are required and only a “handful” are available at this point, according to the Chamber. Call the Chamber for tickets at 740-446-0596.

