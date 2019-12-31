Sheriff’s office investigates shooting

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to a reported shooting incident which occurred in the morning hours of Tuesday in Morgan Township.

“Our office received a call at approximately 7:09 a.m. this morning from a resident on Frank Road, reporting that he had encountered a trespasser on his property attempting to steal several items,” said Champlin. “During the incident, a confrontation between the homeowner and the trespasser occurred and the homeowner reported that he discharged a firearm which led to the trespasser fleeing the scene. At this time, the trespasser has not been identified and it is unknown if that individual received any injuries from the gunfire.”

During the course of investigation, deputies determined that the trespasser was driving a dark colored Infiniti sedan bearing Ohio registration HWY2625. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-446-1221 or its tip line at 740-446-6555.

