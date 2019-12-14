Bank donates $50k to stadium, STEM project

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia Academy Stadium and STEM Project recently held “The Fall Gathering” in efforts to raise awareness and funds towards the Gallia Academy Stadium and STEM campaign.

This was the first event of its kind through this particular campaign. Through admission tickets, silent auction, a live auction and a $50,000 commitment from Farmers Bank, this event was able to raise over $70,000. There were nearly 300 attendees dressed in their flannel and jeans, and a fun time was had by all, supporters say. Entertainment was provided by local bluegrass band, The Red Brush Band. The event was held at Rio Ridge Venue, located in Rio Grande and dressed in fall décor.

“We are very excited to grow our relationship with Gallia Academy High School,” said Paul Reed, president and CEO of Farmers Bank. “Through academics and athletics, students are able to learn the necessary skills that will benefit them in all areas of life. The stadium and STEM project will not only enhance our community but will also give our children a safe environment to have fun and make memories for generations to come. We are excited to see the new facility.”

“Farmers Bank’s generous donation is not only an investment in our children but also in the revitalization of our community,” said Craig Wright, superintendent of Gallipolis City Schools.

Since its start in May, this fundraising campaign has been able to raise over $155,000 in donations and pledges in addition to the nearly $45,000 left from the previous fundraising campaigns.

“We set a two-part goal when we kicked off this fundraising campaign in May,” said Josh Bodimer, a committee member of the fundraising efforts. “Goal number one: raise $1.5 million in 500 days. The 500th day is September 21, 2020. Goal number two: raise an additional $3.5 million by May 9, 2024. We plan to make this happen and see this through to the end. We are very appreciative and encouraged of the partners that have come on board so far and appreciate all the help in getting the word out about the project. We are searching nationwide for more partners to join in on the effort to achieve these goals.”

Gallia Academy High School hopes to add a field house near its track field with a 10,000 square foot first floor, presently designed to accommodate the athletic needs (dressing rooms, weight training, restrooms, showers, officers, storage) of all the athletics at GAHS, as well as a concession and restroom facility which will serve all sporting events at the Eastman Athletic Complex. The potential second story of the field house would provide students with classrooms and conference rooms equipped with advanced technology.

More information about this project can be found at www.gahsstadium.com or followed on Facebook at Gallia Academy Stadium and STEM.

The event was sponsored by Saunders Insurance Agency and Dean and Amee Rees.

Pictured from left to right in the Farmers Bank $50,000 donation: GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clarke, Gallipolis City School Board Member Amee Rees, fundraiser committee member Josh Bodimer, Superintendent Gallipolis City Schools Craig Wright, Gallipolis Branch Manager Amanda Pearce, Jerry Frazier Vice President GAHS Boosters, Loan Officer Carolyn Kesterson, CSR Amber Cavender, fundraiser committee member Cindy Angel, committee member Melissa Davis, President GAHS Booster Jennifer Edelman. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_FARMERS-BANK-DONATION-PIC.jpeg Pictured from left to right in the Farmers Bank $50,000 donation: GAHS Athletic Director Adam Clarke, Gallipolis City School Board Member Amee Rees, fundraiser committee member Josh Bodimer, Superintendent Gallipolis City Schools Craig Wright, Gallipolis Branch Manager Amanda Pearce, Jerry Frazier Vice President GAHS Boosters, Loan Officer Carolyn Kesterson, CSR Amber Cavender, fundraiser committee member Cindy Angel, committee member Melissa Davis, President GAHS Booster Jennifer Edelman.