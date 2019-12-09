Boothe recognized as County Engineer of Year

COLUMBUS — The County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) presented state recognition awards to Ohio County Engineers and their staff during its annual business meeting Dec. 4 through 6.

Brett A. Boothe, P.E., P.S., Gallia County Engineer, received the award of 2019 County Engineer of the Year. Ron Myers, P.E., Traffic Operations Engineer with Lucas County Engineer’s Office was presented with the CEAO David Brand Safety award. The CEAO County Engineer Employee of the Year Award was given to Michael Meeks, P.E., for helping the association with organizing and participating in numerous conferences over the years.

The incoming 2020 CEAO Officers are President Jeff Stauch, Union County Engineer; First Vice President Frederick T. Wachtel, Coshocton County Engineer; Second Vice President Keith A. Bennett, Stark County Engineer; Treasurer James A. Wiechart, Mercer County Engineer; and Immediate Past President Jeffrey B. Linkous, Clinton County Engineer.

“It’s an honor and very humbling to receive an award from my peers,” said Boothe. “I’m so thankful to have a great staff that had a lot to do with this recognition.”

For more information about CEAO, the award winners and board members, please visit www.ceao.org.

County engineers are responsible for the maintenance, repair and capital improvements of county highways, roads and bridges in Ohio. County engineers are responsible for 28,974 miles of urban and rural roadways and 26,105 bridges that are vital to the combined growth and prosperity here in the state of Ohio. Since 1940, the County Engineers Association of Ohio has worked to unify its members in their goal to provide the highest quality transportation, surveying, drainage and land record keeping services.

