Lozier named city manager

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission voted to approve previous City Project Engineer and Acting City Manager Ted Lozier to the official seat of city manager, Tuesday evening, during the regularly scheduled Gallipolis City Commission meeting.

The vote tallied a total of four commissioners in approval with Commissioner Beau Sang absent from the meeting.

“I’m excited to be part of the city and to be city manager,” said Lozier. “I just want to follow what’s been happening and what I’ve been seeing has been good in terms of what Gene (previous City Manager Gene Greene) has been doing over the last five years. I just want to carry that on and try to make some other improvements that I can see and I’m looking forward to it.”

Lozier has a degree in civil engineering and a master of business administration degree, both from Ohio State University. Ted is married to Assistant Gallia Engineer Beth Lozier, who is originally from the area.

“We were in the Columbus area, Westerville,” said Ted. “We were talking about different opportunities and we had the opportunity to buy a family farm down here. Beth had an opportunity to work with the (Gallia Engineer’s Office). That’s when we moved down, roughly two and a half years ago.”

Ted previously worked with the Gallia Community Improvement Corporation as its executive director before being hired by the city as its project engineer over the summer.

“I started my career with (the Ohio Department of Natural Resources),” said Ted. “I left there for a little while into private industry and worked for Marathon Oil. I worked for Sunoco. Then I ended up coming back to ODNR and finished most of my career there and throughout that career I worked in the Division of Water. I was in dam safety. I did dam instruction, dam rehabilitation, repairs, waterways and flooding. Water resources, those sorts of things. I was with them a total of about 28 years. I was a chief of two divisions there.”

Ted then worked in the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District for a time and was its chief conservationist. He worked on oil and gas contracts for shale projects. He also worked in forestry management and other water resource projects while there.

Ted said during his career he had also worked on the Great Lakes Compact, a project that allied representatives from American states surrounding the Great Lakes along with Canadian provinces to manage the world’s largest fresh water lake resources.

City Commissioner Mike Fulks thanked past City Manager Gene Greene for his years of service to the city and presented him with a plaque in recognition of his service.

“I‘ve been honored and pleasured to serve the city,” said Greene. “It’s been a dream I’ve had ever since I worked here in the 1970s. You couldn’t ask for better employees. The residents in the city help out tremendously. I appreciate you guys and thank you so much.”

City Commissioner Steven Wallis also bid the commission goodbye and was thanked for his years of service after serving two terms as a commissioner as well as filling a partial term vacancy. Fulks said Wallis had served roughly 10 years as a commissioner. Wallis will not return as a commissioner in the next calendar year but will finish his term to the year’s end.

“I’ve helped in one fashion or another,” said Wallis. “It’s been rewarding. I really appreciate all the folks I’ve been around. The employees and folks who have volunteered to do different things over the years. It’s humbling to help people the way we have… It’s been heartfelt for me…”

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Previous Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene receives recognition for years of service from Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0570.jpg Previous Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene receives recognition for years of service from Gallipolis City Commissioner Mike Fulks. Dean Wright | OVP Wallis bids the commission farewell. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0573.jpg Wallis bids the commission farewell. Dean Wright | OVP Previous Gallipolis Project Engineer and new City Manager Ted Lozier listens during a city commission meeting, Tuesday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/12/web1_DSC_0565.jpg Previous Gallipolis Project Engineer and new City Manager Ted Lozier listens during a city commission meeting, Tuesday. Dean Wright | OVP