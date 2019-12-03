Gallipolis Christmas Parade Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — The holiday spirit will be alive and well this Saturday when the annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade makes its way through downtown Gallipolis.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and the theme this year is “North Pole Fantasy” as voted on by the community. The parade is under the direction of the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) with Executive Assistant Karen McCarty reporting over 80 entries have registered to participate. Registration was required and due to time constraints, the deadline to submit a registration form was Nov. 14.

Parade participants can pick up their line-up packet, with their number, map and rules at the GCCVB office, 441 Second Avenue, this week. Times to pick up those packets are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4; and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., both Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6.

According to a press release from the GCCVB, “In recognition of their dedication not only to the GCCVB, but our community, the 2019 Christmas Parade Marshal will be Holzer Health System.”

Holzer representatives will follow the Gallipolis City Police which will begin the parade.

In addition, parade participants offer something for everyone from pageant royalty, to marching bands, twirlers, cheerleaders, young performers, churches, law enforcement, firefighters, veterans groups and more. Santa will end the parade and be escorted through downtown by the Gallipolis Fire Department.

“We hope that everyone enjoys this year’s parade and would like to thank the Kiwanis Club for their time and dedication in lining up participants on the day of the parade. Be sure to check out our website for a list of events and activities scheduled throughout the holiday season in Gallipolis and Gallia County for locals and guests alike to enjoy,” Amanda Crouse, executive director of the GCCVB, said.

For a complete list of things to do and see, visit www.VisitGallia.com or contact the GCCVB at 740-446-6882.

Information submitted by the GCCVB. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Representatives from Holzer Health System are pictured in last year's Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Holzer is this year's grand marshal for Saturday's parade.

Gallipolis Christmas Parade Saturday