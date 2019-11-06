Fatal fire investigated

GALLIPOLIS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department and Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fatal fire, Wednesday morning, at roughly 4:54 a.m. in Gallipolis.

The address of the fire was in the 180-block of Railroad Street. A person was found deceased in a burned recreational vehicle, said Gallipolis Fire Chief Keith Elliot. A mobile home had also caught fire in the incident.

No criminal activity or intent has been noted at this time. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the matter. The victim’s name has not been released as of this time and remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Pictured is the aftermath of a fire on Railroad Street. Dean Wright | OVP