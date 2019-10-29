Gallia Chamber Awards to host speaker Marty Brennaman

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has announced a “heavy hitter” will be keynoting the upcoming 83rd annual awards ceremony.

Marty Brennaman, who became known as the voice of the Cincinnati Reds, will speak at the dinner set for Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the University of Rio Grande’s Davis University Center.

Reds radio announcer Brennaman received the Ford C. Frick Award on July 23, 2000, in ceremonies at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The award is presented each year by the Hall of Fame to a broadcaster “for major contributions to the game of baseball.” Brennaman, Red Barber (WSAI, 1934-1938), Al Helfer (WSAI, 1935-36) and Russ Hodges (WFBE, 1932) are the only Reds announcers ever to receive the Hall of Fame’s prestigious broadcasting award.

The 2019 season was Brennaman’s 55th as a broadcaster, his 46th in Cincinnati, and his last. Brennaman joined the Reds radio team in 1974 and for 31 seasons (1974-2004) shared the 700 WLW Radio booth with Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Joe Nuxhall. In 2019, Brennaman became only the eighth Major League Baseball broadcaster to work for the same team for at least 46 seasons, joining Vin Scully of the Dodgers (67 seasons, 1950-2016), Ralph Kiner of the Mets (52 seasons, 1962-2013), KC’s Denny Matthews (2019 was his 51st, 1969), Mil’s Bob Uecker (2019 was his 49th, 1971), Jack Buck (48, 1954-2001) & Mike Shannon (2019 was his 48th, 1972) of the Cardinals and LA’s Jaime Jarrín (2019 was his 47th, 1973).

At 31 years together, Marty & Joe tied LA’s Vin Scully and Jerry Doggett for the longest running broadcast duo in baseball history. Brennaman has been named Ohio Sportscaster of the Year 17 times, most recently in 2018. He won the Virginia Sportscaster of the Year Award four times while broadcasting basketball games for the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires, baseball games for the New York Mets’ Class AAA affiliate in Norfolk and football games for both Virginia Tech and William & Mary. He also has broadcast games during the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament, including 15 regional tournaments and 11 Final Fours.

On May 2, 2005 he was inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in Salisbury, N.C. On November 5, 2005 he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago. In 1999, he was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. In October 2013, he was inducted into the Hampton Roads (VA) Sports Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was selected by the American Sportscasters Association as one of the Top 50 Broadcasters of all time. In January 2013, he received the Tom Hammond Lifetime Achievement Award for Sports Broadcasting, presented by the Bluegrass Sports Commission in Lexington, Ky. His son, Thom, is also a Reds broadcaster. Marty’s wife’s name is Amanda. He has two daughters, Dawn and Ashley, and seven grandchildren, Dylan & Cal Venerus, Ella Mae & Luke Brennaman, Aidan & Tanner Shirley and Grace Koch.

Information on tickets and the awards sponsorship information are forthcoming. Contact the Gallia Chamber at 740-446-0596 or contact Executive Director Elisha Orsbon at eorsbon@galliacounty.org. Following the Chamber online at www.galliacounty.org

Information on Brennaman provided by the Galllia Chamber.

A view of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, which was home to famed radio announcer Marty Brennaman who retired from the broadcast booth at the end of this season. The 2019 season was Marty Brennaman's 55th as a broadcaster, his 46th in Cincinnati, and his last.

Gallia Chamber to welcome broadcaster